Peter Obi Visits Displaced Persons in Plateau State, Pledges Financial Support

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, undertook a visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, areas that witnessed attacks by armed men on Christmas Eve. Accompanied by party officials, Obi committed to providing financial assistance, pledging five million naira to each of the affected local government areas.

Expressing dismay at the attacks that resulted in the loss of lives and property, Obi emphasized the government’s responsibility to ensure the protection of citizens and their belongings. He voiced his concerns about the increasing number of displaced Nigerians within their own country, deeming the situation unacceptable and calling for urgent government intervention.

The attacks on Christmas Eve saw gunmen assaulting over 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 190 lives. The assailants set numerous houses ablaze, looted farm produce, and destroyed properties, creating a dire situation for the affected residents. No group has claimed responsibility for the devastating attack.