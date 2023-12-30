PDP Condemns President Tinubu’s Absence at Plateau Massacre Site, Urges ICC Probe into Genocide

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) strongly criticizes President Bola Tinubu for not visiting the site of the Christmas Eve massacre carried out by Islamic terrorists in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities of Plateau State. Reports indicate that 86 individuals lost their lives, and 221 houses were razed during the attacks. While President Tinubu condemned the violence and urged security agencies to apprehend the assailants, the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, asserts that the President’s failure to personally empathize and lead in Plateau State raises concerns of complicity in high places.

The PDP renews its call for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the attacks, labeled as “genocide.” Expressing worries about intelligence failures before and during the prolonged massacre, the party insists that President Tinubu must address the nation, visit affected communities, and outline concrete steps to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Criticizing the President’s silence and lack of immediate action as the “Consoler-in-Chief,” the PDP contends that sending proxies and issuing statements falls short of expected leadership. The party emphasizes that President Tinubu should have personally visited the scene, offering solace to victims’ families and demonstrating solidarity with the affected communities. Drawing a parallel with President Joe Biden’s empathetic gesture in the George Floyd case, the PDP condemns what it perceives as the President’s insensitivity and tokenism.

The party calls on President Tinubu to wake up to his responsibilities, highlighting the urgency of the situation while urging the ICC to investigate the genocide perpetrated against the innocent people of Plateau State.