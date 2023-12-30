Menu
Nollywood’s Potential to Drive Retail Investor Engagement in Capital Market

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

In a recent statement, Mr. Temi Popoola, CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), emphasized that Nollywood, the domestic entertainment sector, holds the key to enhancing retail investor participation in the capital market, particularly among Nigeria’s youth.

Speaking at the Closing Gong Ceremony, which marked the end of the year and honored Nollywood stalwart Mr. Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Popoola highlighted Nollywood’s pivotal role in showcasing the Nigerian economy.

Popoola asserted, “Nollywood can play a vital role in fostering increased retail investor engagement by educating the younger generation and drawing them into the market.

Stakeholders in Nollywood can also utilize the market to secure capital for their ventures, establishing a stronger connection between the creative sector and the capital market.”

Mofe Damijo echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the business community and the creative sector to unlock mutual benefits and drive Nigeria’s economic growth.

He stressed that integrating art and culture into economic promotion is essential, citing examples of other nations that successfully leverage their cultural assets on international platforms to attract foreign investment.

