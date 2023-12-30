NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims circulating on social media regarding the launch of a new jersey for the Super Eagles ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

Images of a purported jersey from the renowned American footwear and apparel company Nike created a buzz online during the week. However, the NFF clarified the situation in a statement released via Twitter on Friday, dismissing the news as untrue.

The statement emphasized, “We want to inform the general public that this news is not true. At the moment, we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in Cote d’Ivoire next month.”