Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Japan’s tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated retiring from the sport after the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in 2022, citing a loss of joy. However, the 26-year-old, who became a mother earlier this year, expressed her renewed love for tennis as she prepares to make a comeback at the Brisbane International.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, took a break from tennis due to mental health concerns and gave birth to her daughter, Shai, during her hiatus. While she initially considered retirement, she realized that tennis has been a part of her life since childhood, and there are still many things she wants to achieve in the sport.

Reflecting on her time away from tennis, Osaka shared that becoming a mother changed her mindset, making her more open-minded, patient, and physically stronger. She acknowledged that the break allowed her to appreciate the sport more and approach it with a renewed perspective.

Now back in action, Osaka received a wildcard for the Brisbane International, a lead-up event to the Australian Open. Despite feeling nervous about returning to competitive play after an extended break, she emphasized her competitive spirit and desire to win.

In her first-round match, Osaka is set to face Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, currently ranked 84th. The tennis star expressed excitement about stepping back onto the court, absorbing the energy, and treasuring the unique atmosphere of competitive tennis.

Osaka’s journey, from contemplating retirement to rediscovering joy in the sport after motherhood, adds a compelling narrative to her tennis career, showcasing her resilience and evolving mindset as she looks forward to new challenges on the court.