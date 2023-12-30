Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Japan’s tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated retiring from the sport after the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in 2022, citing a loss of joy. However, the 26-year-old, who became a mother earlier this year, expressed her renewed love for tennis as she prepares to make a comeback at the Brisbane International.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, took a break from tennis due to mental health concerns and gave birth to her daughter, Shai, during her hiatus. While she initially considered retirement, she realized that tennis has been a part of her life since childhood, and there are still many things she wants to achieve in the sport.

Reflecting on her time away from tennis, Osaka shared that becoming a mother changed her mindset, making her more open-minded, patient, and physically stronger. She acknowledged that the break allowed her to appreciate the sport more and approach it with a renewed perspective.

Now back in action, Osaka received a wildcard for the Brisbane International, a lead-up event to the Australian Open. Despite feeling nervous about returning to competitive play after an extended break, she emphasized her competitive spirit and desire to win.

In her first-round match, Osaka is set to face Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, currently ranked 84th. The tennis star expressed excitement about stepping back onto the court, absorbing the energy, and treasuring the unique atmosphere of competitive tennis.

Osaka’s journey, from contemplating retirement to rediscovering joy in the sport after motherhood, adds a compelling narrative to her tennis career, showcasing her resilience and evolving mindset as she looks forward to new challenges on the court.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The head coach of defending champions Senegal, Aliou Cisse,...

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Attracts $3 Billion Investments

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
... Signs Executive Orders for Business Improvement Governor Godwin Obaseki...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

FootBall 0
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Flying Eagles 0
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars

FootBall 0
The head coach of defending champions Senegal, Aliou Cisse,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com