Naira Marley Releases Two New Songs Amid Unresolved Death Of Former Signee, MohBad

Nigerian musician, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley on Friday released two new tracks titled “Wahala” and “OMO” amid unresolved controversies surrounding the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The release of the new tracks was the first official public engagement of Naira Marley since MohBad’s death.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Following his death, there have been allegations that he was assaulted by Naira Marley and his crew.

Naira Marley has been the subject of public outrage over the death of Mohbad.

However, he has denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

This led to his detention alongside Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry bail. The duo were later granted bail on the 29th of November, 2023 with the sum of N20 million with three sureties.

The Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, had also demanded the sum of N500 million and a public apology from Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, for the alleged dissemination of false and defamatory information about him on her Instagram account.

In a letter posted on his Instagram page, he had threatened to sue the actress if she failed to meet his demand.

Naira Marley in a letter sent to Iyabo through his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, had accused the actress of making an Instagram post in September 2023, accusing him of engaging in spiritual and physical dealings with Mohbad.

According to him, the actress accused him of causing mental harm to Mohbad.