Mohamed Salah Leads Egypt’s Charge in Africa Cup of Nations Squad

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Liverpool’s star, Mohamed Salah, headlines Egypt’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, as revealed by their Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria on Naija247news.

Salah will team up with Al-Ahly forward Mahmoud Kahraba in the attacking lineup. Notable exclusions for the tournament include Abdallah Said, Mahmoud Hamdy, Hussein El Shahat, and Mohamed Magdy.

Egypt, led by Vitoria, remains cautious about their chances after their defeat to Senegal in the 2021 final, emphasizing that each game will be treated as a final.

The squad features key players across positions, including goalkeepers Mohamed Elshenawy and Ahmed El-Shenawy, defenders like Ahmed Hegazy, and midfielders such as Mohamed Elneny.

The tournament takes place from January 13 to February 11, with Egypt placed in Group B alongside Mozambique, Ghana, and Cape Verde.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

