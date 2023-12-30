Minority Leader Blames Security Agencies and Political Leaders for Escalating Violence in Plateau State

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, attributes the ongoing attacks and fatalities in Plateau State to the negligence of security agencies and political figures who failed to heed warnings about potential assaults.

Chinda criticizes these entities for their reluctance to identify the culprits and quell the violence promptly.

Addressing the recent Christmas Eve attacks resulting in over 100 deaths, he underscores the apparent collusion and conspiracy behind the bloodshed.

Expressing concern about the cyclical inter-communal violence in Plateau, Chinda urges a thorough investigation into the persistent murders and legislative actions to bring an end to the prolonged crisis.