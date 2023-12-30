Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Lagos State Govt Seals The Carizma Luxury Hotel and Suitesfor Noise Pollution…

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

…and Environmental Violations”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Lagos State government, through the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has taken decisive action by sealing the Carizma Luxury Hotel and Suites in Abule Egba. The move comes in response to persistent noise pollution and environmental infractions, with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) enforcing the closure.

Despite multiple warnings and prior agreements outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, the hotel management failed to comply with stipulated noise levels, leading to the sealing of the establishment on December 27, 2023.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Minority Leader Blames Security Agencies and Political Leaders for Escalating Violence in Plateau State
Next article
Mohamed Salah Leads Egypt’s Charge in Africa Cup of Nations Squad
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Local Govt Chairmen Challenge Kano State’s Flyover Projects Funding in Legal Battle

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Rewrite and adapt it to Naija247news In a bid...

Bishop Kukah Warns of Ideological War as Plateau Killings Escalate

The Editor The Editor -
The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto's Bishop, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has...

Mohamed Salah Leads Egypt’s Charge in Africa Cup of Nations Squad

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Liverpool's star, Mohamed Salah, headlines Egypt's squad for the...

Minority Leader Blames Security Agencies and Political Leaders for Escalating Violence in Plateau State

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Local Govt Chairmen Challenge Kano State’s Flyover Projects Funding in Legal Battle

North East 0
Rewrite and adapt it to Naija247news In a bid...

Bishop Kukah Warns of Ideological War as Plateau Killings Escalate

North Central 0
The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto's Bishop, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has...

Mohamed Salah Leads Egypt’s Charge in Africa Cup of Nations Squad

FootBall 0
Liverpool's star, Mohamed Salah, headlines Egypt's squad for the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com