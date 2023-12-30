Lagos State Govt Seals The Carizma Luxury Hotel and Suitesfor Noise Pollution…

…and Environmental Violations”

The Lagos State government, through the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has taken decisive action by sealing the Carizma Luxury Hotel and Suites in Abule Egba. The move comes in response to persistent noise pollution and environmental infractions, with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) enforcing the closure.

Despite multiple warnings and prior agreements outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, the hotel management failed to comply with stipulated noise levels, leading to the sealing of the establishment on December 27, 2023.