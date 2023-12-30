Katsina State Govt Suspends Forestry Department Unit Head Over Illegal Land Transaction

The Katsina State Government has taken swift action by ordering the immediate suspension of the Unit Head of the Forestry Department in the Malumfashi Local Government Area. This decision follows serious allegations of his involvement in the unauthorized sale of parts of Makaurachi Forest Reserve within the local government.

The suspended unit head, identified as Usman Illiyasu, played a significant role in the alleged transactions, which reportedly involved millions of naira. The State Governor, Dikko Radda, has directed the Local Government Commission to identify all officials implicated in this illegal deal.

In a statement released on Friday, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, the Director of Press of the Secretary to the State Government, conveyed the governor’s instructions. Governor Radda has mandated the Local Government Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, assessing the extent of the illegal transaction and encroachment on the land.

The statement further emphasized the governor’s directive for immediate and appropriate action against those found to be involved in the illicit transaction. The Local Government Commission has been urgently tasked with reporting back to the governor on their findings.