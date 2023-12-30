Menu
Search
Subscribe
North East

Katsina State Govt Suspends Forestry Department Unit Head Over Illegal Land Transaction

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Katsina State Government has taken swift action by ordering the immediate suspension of the Unit Head of the Forestry Department in the Malumfashi Local Government Area. This decision follows serious allegations of his involvement in the unauthorized sale of parts of Makaurachi Forest Reserve within the local government.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The suspended unit head, identified as Usman Illiyasu, played a significant role in the alleged transactions, which reportedly involved millions of naira. The State Governor, Dikko Radda, has directed the Local Government Commission to identify all officials implicated in this illegal deal.

In a statement released on Friday, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, the Director of Press of the Secretary to the State Government, conveyed the governor’s instructions. Governor Radda has mandated the Local Government Commission to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, assessing the extent of the illegal transaction and encroachment on the land.

The statement further emphasized the governor’s directive for immediate and appropriate action against those found to be involved in the illicit transaction. The Local Government Commission has been urgently tasked with reporting back to the governor on their findings.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro Unveils 25-Man Squad for 2023 AFCON
Next article
Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Attracts $3 Billion Investments
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The head coach of defending champions Senegal, Aliou Cisse,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Lifestyle News 0
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

FootBall 0
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Flying Eagles 0
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com