Lifestyle News

Kanye West Launches Yeezy Pods

By: Bisi Adesina

Date:

Marking a Comeback to Footwear After Adidas Split

Kanye West has introduced his latest footwear venture, Yeezy Pods, marking his return to the shoe industry after parting ways with Adidas. Revealing the product on Instagram, the Black sock-shoe unfolds to showcase its distinctive design, featuring a sneaker sole reminiscent of the YZY 500 silhouette.

Priced at $200, the Yeezy Pods offer three size options: 1, 2, and 3, catering to different foot sizes. The official website allows pre-orders with a promised delivery time of “within four weeks.”

Following his departure from Adidas in October 2022 due to anti-semitic comments, Yee faced consequences as the German company terminated their partnership and ceased Yeezy-branded product production. Adidas emphasized their commitment to values of diversity, inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.

Recently, on December 27, West issued an apology to the Jewish community in Hebrew on Instagram, expressing regret for any pain caused by his earlier remarks.

Nollywood's Potential to Drive Retail Investor Engagement in Capital Market
Minority Leader Blames Security Agencies and Political Leaders for Escalating Violence in Plateau State
Bisi Adesina
Bisi Adesinahttps://naija247news.com/
Akinlabi Bisola is a health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education and with a B.Sc in Health Education and Masters in Public Health Educator. You can catch up on her articles on her website thelbybisola.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

