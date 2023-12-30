Kanye West Launches Yeezy Pods

Marking a Comeback to Footwear After Adidas Split

Kanye West has introduced his latest footwear venture, Yeezy Pods, marking his return to the shoe industry after parting ways with Adidas. Revealing the product on Instagram, the Black sock-shoe unfolds to showcase its distinctive design, featuring a sneaker sole reminiscent of the YZY 500 silhouette.

Priced at $200, the Yeezy Pods offer three size options: 1, 2, and 3, catering to different foot sizes. The official website allows pre-orders with a promised delivery time of “within four weeks.”

Following his departure from Adidas in October 2022 due to anti-semitic comments, Yee faced consequences as the German company terminated their partnership and ceased Yeezy-branded product production. Adidas emphasized their commitment to values of diversity, inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.

Recently, on December 27, West issued an apology to the Jewish community in Hebrew on Instagram, expressing regret for any pain caused by his earlier remarks.