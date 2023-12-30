Menu
I’m not a fan of Davido but I like his music – Actress Kate Henshaw

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, 52, has said she is not a fan of the singer Davido, 31.

The Nollywood actress disclosed that she met Davido once and he did not greet her.

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jidonwo, Kate said: “Well, I’m not a fan.”

She added: “I like his music, but, personally, I don’t know him. I’ve met him, he didn’t greet. Me, I’m sorry o. No, I’m not sorry. I’m old enough. He didn’t greet. And for me, I believe you should be respectful. What you have… you don’t have… it’s OK.

“I love his music, but, for me, personality matters.”

Despite calling him out or not greeting her, Kate went on to extol Davido’s virtues by pointing out his talent and how hardworking he is.(www.naija247news.com).

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com