Hunger and Desperation Grip Lagos Island Residents and Idumota Traders Under Tinubu’s Leadership

Residents of Lagos Island and traders at the renowned Idumota market have expressed their dissatisfaction with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, highlighting the growing hunger and desperation among them.

In a viral video, residents lined both sides of the road as President Tinubu’s convoy passed through the busy market. Contrary to the usual cheers, the traders conveyed their grievances directly to President Tinubu, lamenting their hunger in Yoruba language, saying, “Ebi npa wa oo” (We are hungry).

The residents accused the administration of implementing policies that adversely affect the poor and working class, emphasizing their frustration with the alleged lack of consideration for their well-being.

The video captured the voices of discontent, asserting that the heavy security presence indicated the presidency’s awareness of the people’s discontent, though the exact nature of the planned protest was not disclosed.

Earlier, SaharaReporters had reported President Tinubu’s arrival in Lagos from Abuja ahead of the Christmas celebrations. Welcomed by a crowd of supporters, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other state officials, the president’s visit sparked criticism and expressions of hardship from the affected residents.

Accompanied by top officials, President Tinubu was treated to traditional music and cultural dances by the Lagos State Cultural Troupe. Despite the warm reception, the discontent expressed by Lagos Island residents and Idumota traders signals a pressing need for the administration to address the economic challenges faced by the populace.