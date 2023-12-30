Menu
Governor Alia Of Benue State Must Not Replace Democracy In Benue State With Repugnant Autocracy, By Agena Robert Ande

By: Naija247news

Date:

Governor Alia of Benue State should refrain from replacing democracy with an objectionable form of autocracy, as indicated by the directive to impose a comprehensive ban on elections and activities of various associations within the state. This action is not only alarming and condemnable but also entirely unacceptable, demonstrating a highly authoritarian and undemocratic approach.

It is disheartening to observe that the administration in Benue State, instead of prioritizing crucial development policies and programs, such as agricultural mechanization, industrialization, and human resource development, seems focused on undermining democratic tenets and institutions in the state.

The directive lacks a valid reason, considering that these entities operate within the legal framework, contributing significantly to social cohesion, inclusion, and the advancement of democracy. The resulting confusion and frustration necessitate intervention by well-meaning statesmen and women, urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Governor Fr Hyacinth Alia to order and uphold the citizens’ right to freedom of association, as guaranteed by the constitution.

This is also a call for the human rights community to scrutinize the actions of the Benue State Government, preventing any descent into state-sponsored anarchy.

It is crucial to remind Governor Alia to distinguish between constitutional democracy and church parish administration, and the people of Benue State must resist any form of oppression, demanding justice and refusing to be the headquarters of oppression in Nigeria. #WeCannotContinueLikeThis

