Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Governor Adeleke Signs 2024 Budget

By: Naija247news

Date:

Governor Ademola Adeleke has officially approved the 2024 budget, emphasizing his commitment to its comprehensive implementation for the state’s benefit.

The approved budget amounts to Two Hundred and Seventy-Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand Naira, and Four Hundred and Ten Kobo (273,908,997,410).

Termed the “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery,” Governor Adeleke expressed in a brief statement that its primary objective is to expedite the rejuvenation of diverse sectors within the state’s economy.

He highlighted the strategic focus on rebuilding key areas, including education, health, sports, roads, agriculture, the creative industry, digital economy, general infrastructure, as well as women and youth-centric programs and policies.

Commending the State Assembly for their swift handling of the appropriation bill, Governor Adeleke also appreciated his team’s collaboration with various assembly committees during the budgetary process.

He reassured that the implementation would adhere to the outlined plans, aiming to reconstruct society and facilitate the recovery of crucial sectors.

