Investigative News and Reports

Ex-CBN Deputy Gov, Tunde Lemo, Others Shun Invitation By CBN Special Investigator Over Acquisition Of Union Bank

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Titan Trust chairman, Babatunde Lemo, and CEO Cornelis Vink allegedly disregarded a summons from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Special Investigator, Jim Obazee, concerning the Union Bank of Nigeria Plc acquisition by TTB, as reported by Naija247news.

The Special Investigator served the summons on December 24, directing their appearance at the Department of Force Intelligence in Abuja on Thursday.

The summons specifically demands their presence alongside key figures, Cornelius Vink and Rahul Savara, linked to TTB. It holds significance in scrutinizing transactions during Lemo’s tenure, potentially associated with former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

President Tinubu, in a July 28, 2023 letter, named Obazee, a former Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, as the CBN special investigator, according to Naija247news.

Obazee reportedly submitted his final report, tagged “Report of the Special Investigation on CBN and Related Entities (Chargeable offenses),” to President Bola Tinubu penultimate Wednesday.

The report reveals how trillions of Naira were allegedly mismanaged under the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Obazee’s office determined that ex-CBN governor Emefiele used Lemo and others as proxies to establish Titan Trust Bank, which subsequently acquired Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest legacy financial institutions, as reported by Naija247news.

Obazee stated that the bankers initially agreed to honor the invitation but attempted to withdraw at the last minute.

He asserted that he would not extend the invitation and threatened to confiscate Union Bank and other assets of Titan Trust.

