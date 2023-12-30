Menu
Eight Family Members Dies in Imo Auto Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Black Friday in Imo State as family of eight dies as Sienna vehicle collided with a stationary truck carrying rods.

The police in Imo have confirmed the death of eight members of a family in an auto crash at the Amanwozuzu junction, Ikeduru Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo.

Lucky Ahiole, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ikeduru LGA,  confirmed the development to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

Ahiole said that the accident which occurred at about 3.00p.m. on Friday resulted in the death of all eight persons in a Sienna car conveying the family.

He said the Sienna vehicle collided with a stationary truck carrying rods, resulting in the death of the victims.

“ Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue.

“ We had to break the Sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

