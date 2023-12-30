Menu
Search
Subscribe
Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Attracts $3 Billion Investments

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

… Signs Executive Orders for Business Improvement

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced the successful attraction of $3 billion worth of investments over the past seven years. To further enhance the business climate in the state, he recently signed six executive orders focused on improving the ease of doing business.

These executive orders aim to create a favorable environment for businesses, with a notable provision being a tax waiver for small-scale enterprises whose owners earn below the minimum wage in the state. Governor Obaseki emphasized the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, ensuring they are not overburdened with taxes during their initial development stages.

The governor highlighted the diverse sectors that have received investments, including agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and services, with expectations of continued growth. He expressed optimism that the newly signed executive orders would attract more investors seeking opportunities in Edo State.

During the signing ceremony at the executive council chambers of the government house, Governor Obaseki underscored the commitment to transparency and accountability in the investments sector. He announced that all agencies involved in investments would make their transactions open to the public, further demonstrating the government’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Katsina State Govt Suspends Forestry Department Unit Head Over Illegal Land Transaction
Next article
Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Senegal’s Coach Aliou Cisse eyes AFCON Triumph with Saudi-Based Stars

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The head coach of defending champions Senegal, Aliou Cisse,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naomi Osaka Contemplates Retirement but Finds New Joy in Tennis After Motherhood

Lifestyle News 0
Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka revealed that she contemplated...

Cole Palmer’s Brace Lifts Chelsea to 3-2 Victory Against Luton Despite Late Scare

FootBall 0
In a thrilling encounter, Chelsea secured a hard-fought 3-2...

NFF Denies Reports of Super Eagles AFCON Jersey Launch Amidst Social Media Buzz

Flying Eagles 0
  The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has refuted recent claims...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com