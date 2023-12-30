Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Attracts $3 Billion Investments

… Signs Executive Orders for Business Improvement

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced the successful attraction of $3 billion worth of investments over the past seven years. To further enhance the business climate in the state, he recently signed six executive orders focused on improving the ease of doing business.

These executive orders aim to create a favorable environment for businesses, with a notable provision being a tax waiver for small-scale enterprises whose owners earn below the minimum wage in the state. Governor Obaseki emphasized the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, ensuring they are not overburdened with taxes during their initial development stages.

The governor highlighted the diverse sectors that have received investments, including agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and services, with expectations of continued growth. He expressed optimism that the newly signed executive orders would attract more investors seeking opportunities in Edo State.

During the signing ceremony at the executive council chambers of the government house, Governor Obaseki underscored the commitment to transparency and accountability in the investments sector. He announced that all agencies involved in investments would make their transactions open to the public, further demonstrating the government’s dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment.