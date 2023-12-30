DHQ Announces Operational Successes Against Separatist Threats in 2023

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja declared significant successes against terrorists, bandits, and criminal elements throughout Nigeria in the year 2023.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operation (DMO), spoke on behalf of General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), during an end-of-year briefing on troops’ operational activities from January to December 2023.

Buba highlighted the major security threats, including terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, secessionist agitations, and farmers-herders clashes. In the South-East (SE) and South-West (SW), the major challenges were identified as secessionist agitations by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Yoruba Nation, respectively.

Key achievements during the period included the neutralization of 6,886 terrorists and criminal elements, the arrest of 6,970 suspects, and the rescue of 4,488 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered 3,320 assorted weapons and 39,075 assorted ammunition.

Additionally, the DHQ reported the recovery of significant quantities of crude oil (100,316,600 litres), AGO (60,339,426 litres), DPK (3,465,450 litres), and PMS (3,544,990 litres). Buba emphasized that the armed forces’ efforts were focused on addressing the proliferation of small arms, exacerbated by illegal arms influx through porous borders and local arms fabrication factories.

Buba acknowledged the fluid, complex, and dynamic security situation in 2023, with threats evolving in form and scale. The armed forces, in collaboration with other services and security agencies, employed both kinetic and non-kinetic efforts to shape the operating environment and maintain a dominant position.

The DHQ emphasized its commitment to overcoming the country’s security challenges and highlighted ongoing efforts to develop the necessary enablers for addressing diverse threats across all geopolitical zones.