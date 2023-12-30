Bishop Kukah Warns of Ideological War as Plateau Killings Escalate

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto’s Bishop, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has emphasized that the ongoing violence in Plateau goes beyond herder-farmer clashes, attributing it to a desire for a specific ideological vision of Nigeria by the perpetrators.

In a statement on Naija247news, the cleric called on the government to resist the marauders’ agenda and protect citizens.

Kukah condemned the recent attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi, labeling the assailants as “sons of Satan” aiming to extinguish the joy of Christmas.

He asserted that a war is being waged against Nigeria, raising questions about the identity, motives, and backers of the killers.

Kukah stressed the need for a strategic approach to rebuilding affected communities and urged a reset of the national security architecture to end intelligence failures.

He emphasized the importance of transparent investigations and accountability for building public confidence.