EntertainmentLifestyle News

BBNaija’s Chomzy weds lover in Imo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, Chioma Ndubueze known as Chomzy, has tied the knot with her lover, Henry Chinonso.

The ceremony took place on Thursday in Imo State.

The trending video of the event captured the couple in traditional Igbo outfits complemented by red beads.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday to share their first pictures as husband and wife, the groom expressed gratitude to God for his “angel in human form”.

“Thank God for giving me the most beautiful angel in a woman form, babe I sincerely found love and peace of mind when I found you and I love you forever. I’m proud to call you my wife. I love you,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

