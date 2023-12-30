Bandits kill woman who attempted to escape kidnap in Benue

December 30, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unknown Gunmen have killed a woman who attempted to escape kidnap in Benue.

An engineer, Martha Kwaghdoo Anderson was brutally killed by armed bandits on the Makurdi-Naka Road in Benue State.

It was gathered that the woman was shot dead by the gunmen while trying to escape a kidnap on Thursday evening, December 28, 2023.

The Naka/Makurdi Road has become notorious for kidnapping.

Some motorists said the deplorable state of the road was responsible for the frequent abductions along the federal highway.

Details of the sad incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, friends, family members and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn her. (www.naija247news.com).