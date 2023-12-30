Menu
News Analysis

Argentine President Javier Milei Formally Rejects BRICS Membership, Cites Misalignment in Foreign Policy

By: The Editor

Date:

Argentine President Javier Milei has formally declined an invitation to join the BRICS grouping of major emerging economies by sending letters to the leaders of the bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

The decision to admit six new members, including Argentina, was announced in August as a countermeasure to the Western-led global order, with the membership set to take effect from January 1, 2024.

President Milei, a libertarian outsider who assumed office recently after defeating traditional political parties, had pledged during his campaign not to join BRICS.

In the letters, he cited that Argentina’s membership was deemed inappropriate at this time, emphasizing differences in foreign policy with the previous administration and a realignment with the United States and Israel.

Despite earlier declarations to sever ties with China and Brazil, President Milei has adopted a more conciliatory approach since taking office.

The Editor
The Editor

