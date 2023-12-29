WizKid reportedly purchases brand new Ferrari SF90

December 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sensational Afrobeats singer, WizKid has reportedly splashed over a billion naira to acquire a brand new Ferrari SF90.

The news was broken by a famous auto dealer, @Datboi_autos on Instagram who tagged the singer.

It was gathered that the singer had spent 1.4 billion naira to get the exotic sports car.

Wizkid’s fan, @Sakpo0007 who also shared the news on his page wrote;

“Wizkid just bought the Ferrari SF90 Stradale with Asseto Ferrano Package worth N1.4 Billion Naira 🥶😭🔥🔥”(www.naija247news.com).