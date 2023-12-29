Menu
Truck crushes woman to death on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC Ogun Command, said a truck crushed a woman to death in the Dalemo area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Thursday night.

Me Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, who confirmed the incident to NAN on Friday in Ota, said the accident occurred at about 11:00 p.m.

Uga explained that a truck with registration no.XA 354 WDP and two persons were involved in the accident.

The sector commander said the truck lost control due to excessive speeding and hit a female adult standing beside the road, resulting in the death of the victim.

The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital, Ogun.”

The FRSC boss implored drivers against reckless driving and to always conduct routine checks on their vehicles to ensure the brake systems are functional before putting them on the road.

Uga, however, commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed that God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

