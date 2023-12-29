Menu
Take Charge, Mobilise Ondo People To Move State Forward, Tinubu Tells Aiyedatiwa

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 29,2023.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Lagos met with the new Ondo State Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and encouraged him to take charge, mobilise the people to move the state forward.

Aiyedatiwa, who spoke to newsmen after meeting President Tinubu in his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, also said he used the opportunity to update him on recent developments in the state.

The new Ondo Governor was sworn-in in Akure on Wednesday after the death of his predecessor and former boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Asked what President Tinubu’s response was during their meeting, Aiyedatiwa said “it was a paradox, a mixed feeling, he commiserated with me, even though he put a call through yesterday to condole with us in Ondo State, through me, he still did the same today, and also wished me well that there can never be a vacuum, one era ends, another one begins, but still within same administration and that’s the first time such a thing will be happening in Ondo State, to have a transition within an administration, due to the demise of the governor.

“So, it’s basically an advice and to also encourage me to take charge and mobilise everybody, one administration that we are known for. So to pull everybody together to work together and see how we can move the state forward”, he said.

Explaining purpose of his visit to President

Tinubu, Governor Aiyedatiwa said “I’m here to see Mr President, to further brief him on the events that happened in our state; the loss of our governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, and to also let him know that I have just been sworn in, because there can never be a vacuum, as the governor of Ondo State, being his former deputy.

“To also thank him for standing by us during the critical moment in our state. It’s no longer news what happened in the last six months in Ondo State that was in the news. Ondo State was practically in the news almost everyday in the last six months, but all that has been put to rest now, and he stood by us as the President of the country.

“So I’m here to just thank him for being a father-figure to the state, all his advice and the development. Right now and what we are looking forward to do in the days ahead”, he said.

Also on Thursday, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was also a guest of the President, said he visited to commiserate with him and update him on developments in his state.(www.naija247news.com)

