December 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun has advised people to stop inviting those who dislike them to celebrate their special moments.

She wrote:

“ stop inviting people who don’t like you to celebrate special moments. Weddings, birthdays, graduation. Etc. Stop it ”. (www.naija247news.com).