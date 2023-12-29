Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Promoter Paul Okoye proposes boxing match between his woman Iyabo Ojo and Liz Anjorin to settle their rift

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Paul Okoye has proposed a celebrity boxing match between his woman Iyabo Ojo and her colleague Liz Anjorin.

This comes after weeks of online spats between both women that culminated in Iyabo writing to Liz Anjorin through her lawyers.

To put an end to the fight, popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, aka PaulO, suggested they settle in the ring.

In an Instagram post, Paulo wrote: “Lizzy Anjorin Vs Iyabo Ojo

“Winner takes all!!!

“10 million Naira

“Ambulance and Doctors provided. Organised by PaulO & OneAfricaGlobal.”

Neither Iyabo Ojo nor Lizzy Anjorin have reacted to the offer. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Emeka Ike’s ex-wife lied” CIG President Felix Duke says as he slams actress Shan George for supporting the actor’s ex wife
Next article
Nollywood Actor RMD and wife, Jumobi, celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Stop inviting people who don’t like you to celebrate special moments – Actress Zainab Balogun says

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun has advised...

Nollywood Actor RMD and wife, Jumobi, celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo,...

“Emeka Ike’s ex-wife lied” CIG President Felix Duke says as he slams actress Shan George for supporting the actor’s ex wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Felix Duke, the President of Creative...

Gunmen In Military Uniform Kill Two Policemen In Anambra

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen dressed in military uniform on...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stop inviting people who don’t like you to celebrate special moments – Actress Zainab Balogun says

Entertainment 0
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun has advised...

Nollywood Actor RMD and wife, Jumobi, celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary

Entertainment 0
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo,...

“Emeka Ike’s ex-wife lied” CIG President Felix Duke says as he slams actress Shan George for supporting the actor’s ex wife

Entertainment 0
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Felix Duke, the President of Creative...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com