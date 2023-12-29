Promoter Paul Okoye proposes boxing match between his woman Iyabo Ojo and Liz Anjorin to settle their rift

December 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Paul Okoye has proposed a celebrity boxing match between his woman Iyabo Ojo and her colleague Liz Anjorin.

This comes after weeks of online spats between both women that culminated in Iyabo writing to Liz Anjorin through her lawyers.

To put an end to the fight, popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, aka PaulO, suggested they settle in the ring.

In an Instagram post, Paulo wrote: “Lizzy Anjorin Vs Iyabo Ojo

“Winner takes all!!!

“10 million Naira

“Ambulance and Doctors provided. Organised by PaulO & OneAfricaGlobal.”

Neither Iyabo Ojo nor Lizzy Anjorin have reacted to the offer. (www.naija247news.com).