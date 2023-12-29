Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Police Set Up Special Squad To Address Plateau Attacks

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Nigeria Police Force has established a Special Operation Squad to address the rising insecurity in Plateau State.

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the initiative during a condolence visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang following recent attacks resulting in 195 deaths and numerous injuries.

The IGP emphasized the deployment of tactical and intelligence units, marking the beginning of a special intervention squad’s operation.

Stressing the importance of community cooperation, Egbetokun urged Plateau residents to contribute to the fight against criminals, framing it as a collective effort to combat a common enemy rather than a conflict between tribes.

The IGP’s visit aimed to assess the security situation and secure areas affected by the recent attacks in Plateau State, where assailants claimed over 190 lives on Christmas Eve.

