Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Our Government Remains Committed To Rural Development, Says Nigeria VP Shettima

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 29,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday officially opened the five kilometre Masaka-Luvu Road, saying the project aligns with the federal government’s Renewed Hope agenda for nationwide development.

Speaking while inaugurating the road, Shettima applauded Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for his commitment to infrastructure development, even as he praised the state government’s collaboration with the federal government on key projects.

“This project is not just about asphalt and concrete,” he declared, adding that “it’s about opening doors to new opportunities for the people of Masaka and beyond.”

The Vice President highlighted the potential for economic growth the new road unlocks, as it is nestled within the Karu local government area which has a strategic significance due to its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Karu is a metropolis on the rise, and this road is a key step towards unlocking its full potential. It will improve access to markets, jobs, and essential services, ultimately boosting the lives of countless residents,” he stated.

Shettima commended Governor Sule for fulfilling a promise made during the inauguration of the 248 Fuller Grand Luvu Housing Unit Estate in 2022.

The governor had back then pledged to build a road network for easy access to the community, and today’s ceremony marked the delivery of that promise.

According to him: “This is a testament to Governor Sule’s dedication to the people of Nasarawa. He understands that infrastructure is the backbone of development, and he’s not afraid to roll up his sleeves and get things done”.

The Vice President assured the community that the federal government would continue partnering with Nasarawa State to ensure further infrastructure development in the area.

“We will not rest until every Nigerian has access to the infrastructure they need to thrive,” he declared.

Urging the community to take ownership of the new road, Shettima said, “This project is yours. Protect it, maintain it and use it to build a brighter future for yourselves and your children.”

Earlier in his speech, Governor Sule expressed deep gratitude to the Vice President for his presence, highlighting the significance of the road project.

He acknowledged the earlier inauguration of the 248 Housing Unit Estate in the area by the federal government and the subsequent community request for improved access roads.

“It was for these reasons and in consideration of the growing population that I approved the immediate construction of this five kilometre road,” the governor said.

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to prioritising infrastructure development across urban and rural areas, describing it as a “panacea for economic growth and societal development.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanue Akabe; immediate past national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Senator Ahmed Wadada representing Nasarawa West; member of the House of Representatives representing Nasarawa-Toto federal constituency, Hon Abdulmumin Mohammed Ari, and the member representing Awe-Keana-Doma federal constituency, Hon Abubakar Hassana Laraba.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Take Charge, Mobilise Ondo People To Move State Forward, Tinubu Tells Aiyedatiwa
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Take Charge, Mobilise Ondo People To Move State Forward, Tinubu Tells Aiyedatiwa

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Lagos...

25 Agencies, Ministries To Spend N85bn On Vehicles In 2024

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 29,2023. About N85 billion has been proposed to be...

Police Rescue Pregnant Woman From Kidnappers’ Den In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

How Soludo, Peter Obi, Ifeanyi Ubah, Ekwunife shaped Anambra politics in 2023

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 29,2023. A few personalities and events shaped the political...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Take Charge, Mobilise Ondo People To Move State Forward, Tinubu Tells Aiyedatiwa

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Lagos...

25 Agencies, Ministries To Spend N85bn On Vehicles In 2024

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 29,2023. About N85 billion has been proposed to be...

Police Rescue Pregnant Woman From Kidnappers’ Den In Ogun State

Security News 0
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com