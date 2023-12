December 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, and his wife, Jumobi, are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today December 29.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, RMD wrote;

‘’Abiks, how are we even 23 years in this journey of life together?”

The couple got married on December 29, 2000.(www.naija247news.com).