Nigeria’s Naira Faces Bleak 2024 Outlook with Record Depreciation and Lowest Reserves in Six Years

Nigeria’s naira faces a bleak outlook in 2024, set for its worst year since the return to democracy in 1999, with foreign reserves at a six-year low of $32.8 billion.

Analysts anticipate further depreciation, and the naira’s 55% drop this year places it as the world’s worst-performing currency, even worse than the Lebanese pound and the Argentine peso.

Africa’s largest crude producer struggles with depleted reserves, largely committed to overdue short-term overseas obligations.

Without significant measures like attracting international investors or increasing oil output, the naira’s decline may persist, warns Vetiva Capital Management Ltd.

The non-deliverable forwards market indicates a 12-month contract trading near a record low.

Analysts emphasize the need for further devaluation and tighter monetary policy to address imbalances in the foreign exchange market.

The naira’s depreciation started after the central bank allowed freer trading in June, coupled with the removal of costly petrol subsidies by President Bola Tinubu, contributing to inflation at 28.2% and a negative real interest rate of 18.75%, deterring foreign investors.

Vetiva Capital suggests that a substantial rise in external reserves, increased foreign exchange inflows, and reduced money supply could positively impact the naira.