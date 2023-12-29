Nigeria’s FX Reserves Hit Six-Year Low at $32.87 Billion as Naira Dollar Woes Worsens

Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves plummeted to a six-year nadir of $32.87 billion by the close of December, as data revealed on Friday.

The central bank undertook dollar sales in a bid to support the beleaguered naira currency, grappling with a backlog of unresolved forwards, unfulfilled commitments of dollar inflows, and a two-decade high in inflation.

Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at London-based Ballinger & Co., noted the naira’s distressing performance, having lost over 50% of its value, positioning it as the third worst-performing global currency in 2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) strategically depleted its foreign exchange reserves, previously peaking at $47.63 billion in June 2018, to safeguard the naira.

The dollar reserves of Africa’s largest economy dwindled to a level last observed in September 2017, at $32.16 billion.

Chapman predicts the naira’s downward trajectory to persist in 2024, contingent upon the CBN’s policy actions and efforts to augment U.S. dollar inflows, thereby restoring confidence in the official market.

The naira recently touched a low of 1,248 naira on the official market and traded at 845 naira on Friday.

It was quoted at 1,210 naira on the parallel market, while in the forwards market, the naira sold for 1,037.50 to the dollar for one-month settlement.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso has expressed the intent to allow market forces to dictate exchange rates while establishing transparent rules for market operations.

Chapman suggests that if the CBN’s promised measures materialize and structural changes are implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s government to boost oil production or attract foreign investment, there is potential for the naira to rebound from its record lows.

However, he cautions against expecting a swift resolution, anticipating further depreciation to counteract supply and demand imbalances.