Menu
Search
Subscribe
Church News

Nigeria Catholic Same-Sex Couples Face Hurdles as Africa’s Local Priests Resist Vatican’s Blessing Decree

By: Reuters

Date:

In Nigeria and across much of Africa, Catholic same-sex couples like Jane and Lucy find little optimism in the prospect of their local parish blessing their union anytime soon.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite a recent Vatican ruling permitting same-sex blessings, conservative priests in Africa are choosing to disregard the landmark declaration.

The Vatican’s decision, approved by Pope Francis, faced criticism from conservative Catholics who oppose such blessings as part of regular Church rituals. In countries like Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are outlawed and subject to severe penalties, the impact of the Vatican’s declaration remains limited.

Jane, a 39-year-old Nigerian lesbian, expressed skepticism about immediate acceptance, suggesting it might take decades for such changes to materialize. While the issue has caused deep divisions in the Anglican church, the Catholic Church has maintained a cautious stance.

Bishops in various African countries, including Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, have stated their reluctance to bless same-sex couples, interpreting the Pope’s decree as optional.

Father Patrick Alumunku of St Louis Catholic Church in Abuja emphasized that the Vatican’s declaration aimed at inclusiveness should not be seen as a step toward accepting same-sex unions within the church.

Despite the resistance, activist Jane sees the open discussion as a positive step, contemplating approaching her priest for a blessing in the future, recognizing the evolving landscape of acceptance.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian oil producers to supply 483,000 bpd to local refineries in 2024
Next article
Police Set Up Special Squad To Address Plateau Attacks
Reuters
Reutershttp://Reuters

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Burnley Forward Lyle Foster Excluded from South Africa’s AFCON 2024 Squad Despite Comeback

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a surprising move, Burnley forward Lyle Foster finds...

Ivory Coast’s Manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, Injects Overseas Flair into AFCON Squad

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations,...

Morocco’s Coach Regragui Aims to Shatter 47-Year African Cup Curse with Dynamic Squad

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, aims to break the 47-year...

Nigeria’s Naira Faces Bleak 2024 Outlook with Record Depreciation and Lowest Reserves in Six Years

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigeria's naira faces a bleak outlook in 2024, set...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burnley Forward Lyle Foster Excluded from South Africa’s AFCON 2024 Squad Despite Comeback

FootBall 0
In a surprising move, Burnley forward Lyle Foster finds...

Ivory Coast’s Manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, Injects Overseas Flair into AFCON Squad

FootBall 0
In preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations,...

Morocco’s Coach Regragui Aims to Shatter 47-Year African Cup Curse with Dynamic Squad

FootBall 0
Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, aims to break the 47-year...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com