Nigeria Catholic Same-Sex Couples Face Hurdles as Africa’s Local Priests Resist Vatican’s Blessing Decree

In Nigeria and across much of Africa, Catholic same-sex couples like Jane and Lucy find little optimism in the prospect of their local parish blessing their union anytime soon.

Despite a recent Vatican ruling permitting same-sex blessings, conservative priests in Africa are choosing to disregard the landmark declaration.

The Vatican’s decision, approved by Pope Francis, faced criticism from conservative Catholics who oppose such blessings as part of regular Church rituals. In countries like Nigeria, where same-sex relationships are outlawed and subject to severe penalties, the impact of the Vatican’s declaration remains limited.

Jane, a 39-year-old Nigerian lesbian, expressed skepticism about immediate acceptance, suggesting it might take decades for such changes to materialize. While the issue has caused deep divisions in the Anglican church, the Catholic Church has maintained a cautious stance.

Bishops in various African countries, including Angola, Kenya, Nigeria, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, have stated their reluctance to bless same-sex couples, interpreting the Pope’s decree as optional.

Father Patrick Alumunku of St Louis Catholic Church in Abuja emphasized that the Vatican’s declaration aimed at inclusiveness should not be seen as a step toward accepting same-sex unions within the church.

Despite the resistance, activist Jane sees the open discussion as a positive step, contemplating approaching her priest for a blessing in the future, recognizing the evolving landscape of acceptance.