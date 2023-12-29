Morocco’s Coach Regragui Aims to Shatter 47-Year African Cup Curse with Dynamic Squad

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, aims to break the 47-year “African Cup curse” as he unveils his 27-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Following a notable World Cup run, Morocco is now among the favorites to clinch the title in Ivory Coast.

Despite the long gap since their last victory in 1976, Regragui emphasizes the importance of a positive mindset to overcome historical challenges.

The squad, blending experienced players like Achraf Hakimi and Sofyan Amrabat with emerging talents like Ismael Saibari and Chadi Riad, seeks a balance between present strength and future potential.

The Atlas Lions are set to face DR Congo, Tanzania, and Zambia in the group stages starting January 13.