Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Kaduna

An 8-year-old boy, Ibrahim Muntaka Ibrahim, was found dead near a river bank after he went missing in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Ibrahim, who was said to be autistic, went out on an errand around 4pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, and did not come back.

Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the development, debunked rumours that his eyes and private parts were removed.

The PPRO, in an interview with Daily Trust, said the corpse of the boy was found along Kwarin Dangoma river bank, bordering Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Area on Thursday, December 28.

A medical doctor, Prof. Aminu Mohammed Kutugi, who is also married to the boy’s aunt also debunked rumours that some body parts were removed.

“The allegation that some parts of the boy were removed was not true. I want to appeal to the people to desist from spreading unnecessary rumour without thorough investigation,” he said.

Also speaking, Imam Muhammad Sani Abdurrahaman who bathed the corpse of the boy, said “the eyes, private parts and all other organs were intact when I bathed him before funeral prayers.

“I only discovered some blood in some parts of the corpse which might be as a result of minor wounds he sustained due to where he was discovered,” he said.

"I therefore urged people to always refrain from spreading unfounded allegations based on mere speculation."