Mele Kyari, The Stolen 48Million Barrels Of Bonny Light Crude, 4.8Billion Dollars Accruing Thereto, And The Dance Of Macabre

On the 19th of October, 2023 under the aegis of The National Coalition Of Civil Society Organizations Against Inept Leadership, we brought to the nation and the world through a World Press Conference the fact that 48 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil valued at 4.8 Billion Dollars was stolen and sold under the watch of Mele Kyari as the Group General Manager Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC now NNPCL.

The content of the Press Conference was liberally used by the online media, whereas no thanks to the self-censorship of the terrestrial media a little segment of the main stream media gave attention to the humongous details outlined by the Whistleblower Dr George Uboh and the Team of Patriots committed to ensuring that Nigeria works for the good of all.

Interestingly rather than respond to the issues of the Press Conference addressed by the Team of Patriots, and take steps to return the 4.8 Billion Dollars accruing to the nation from the stolen 48 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil stored in China, Alhaji Mele Kyari the Group CEO of NNPCL procured a select team of Civil Society operators who through a Falsehood ladened Press Conference sort to divert public opinion and attention from the grave issues of economic sabotage, oil theft, unconscionable thieving of our collective patrimony and depletion of the resources that should accrue to the nation.

In the text of the Press Statement released by the Pro Larceny ditto the Pro Mele Kyari agitators they alleged that a certain Billionaire Whistleblower was blackmailing the NNPCL Group CEO Mele Kyari, that through a Serving Senator the matter had been settled (you wonder what matter was settled) and that the Whistleblower was out to blackmail the NNPCL to stop the ongoing repair work at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Do you not wonder how a call to return 4.8 Billion Dollars that should accrue to the nation, give life to our economy, and make life better for the masses of our people, translates to a spurious call to stop the Turnaround Maintenance of our Refineries?

We are interested in putting the records straight, and without an ounce of equivocation, we are calling on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to call the Group CEO of NNPCL to order, and compel him and the NNPCL to return forthwith the 4.8 billion dollars accruing to the nation through the sale by him and his proxies of the Stolen 48 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil stored in China amongst others.

Recall that a respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana once alleged that 50 million barrels of Nigeria’s Crude Oil was sold in Pennsylvania USA, whereas in Nigeria where the alleged Crude Oil emanated from there was no record of such, whatsoever.

In the present instance we have a valid Court Order compelling Mele Kyari in his personal capacity to disclose and publish in the Public Interest the proceeds of the Sale of the 48 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil stolen in Nigeria and stored in China.

We ask the Group CEO of NNPCL Alhaji Mele Kyari to within 7 working days release the name and details of the Serving Senator who is allegedly in the middle of the so-called blackmail of the Group CEO of NNPCL, and how that relates to Dr George Uboh a credible Whistleblower who has saved the nation the loss of several billions of Naira and Dollars through the years of his commitment to the fight against corruption.

Upon the expiration of the 7 days notice we shall be compelled to proceed to Court to pursue a libel proceeding against those who seek to malign the just and the patriotic. We shall also engage with the ever boisterous civil society to protest the thieving of our collective patrimony by those entrusted with the management of the NNPC.

In the coming days we shall stop at nothing in ensuring that the monies that accrue to Nigeria wherever so hidden by the enemies of Nigeria are traced, we shall inform Nigerians about this through Press Conferences, Press Statements and other Media Interventions, and we shall take every Legal steps conceivable, including but not limited to litigation and protests to ensure that no one profiteers unlawfully from our commonwealth.

We are resolutely committed to helping and supporting the recalibration of the nation’s economy by Government, and we believe that in concert with the relevant agencies of Government dedicated to the Recovery of Funds that accrue to our nation we can help to free up over 300 billion US Dollars in various hideouts across the world.

This is our promise and commitment, therefore let no Mele Kyari, Godwin Emefiele and Co. seek to clothe Patriots committed to a new era of responsible and responsive management of our collective wealth in bad robes because it won’t stick.

Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr.

Convener COUNTRYFIRST MOVEMENT.

James Ezema

Deputy Publicity Secretary

Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP)