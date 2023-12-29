Menu
Johnny Drille welcomes first child with wife

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Famous singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille welcomes his first child with his wife, Rima Tahini as they release a heartwarming family video.

His wife took to her social media page to break the news with very much excited netizens and colleagues of hers.

From her post it was gathered that the couple welcomed their first child on the 17th of November, 2022. outside the country.

She revealed that they named her, Amaris Esohe Ighodaro, as she shared beautiful moments from the time they had spent together since her birth.

His wife, sharing the video, wrote …

“My precious and beautiful child,

Amaris Esohe Ighodaro 11.17.2023.

You are my miracle and the best gift I have ever received ❤️

God is faithful and his word is always true! 🙏🏽

My incredible husband,

Thank you for being my rock and the absolute best father to our little babygirl already! I love you ❤️”. (www.naija247news.com).

