Ivory Coast’s Manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, Injects Overseas Flair into AFCON Squad

In preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast, the tournament hosts, have unveiled a 27-man squad featuring a blend of international talent. French manager Jean-Louis Gasset’s selections include Borussia Dortmund’s striker Sebastien Haller, Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, and midfielders Ibrahim Sangare from Nottingham Forest, Seko Fofana of Al Nassr, and Franck Kessie of Al Ahli. Notably absent from the roster are Galatasary forward Wilfried Zaha and Beskitas defender Eric Bailly.

The Elephants, drawn into Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea, present a formidable lineup. Goalkeepers Yahia Fofana, Charles Folly, and Badra Ali join a defensive lineup featuring players like Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, and Odilon Kossonou. The midfield is orchestrated by talents such as Idrissa Doumbia, Seko Fofana, and Franck Kessie. The forward line boasts international stars including Jonathan Bamba, Sébastien Haller, and Nicolas Pépé.

With an eye on a successful campaign, Ivory Coast’s diverse squad promises an exciting and competitive journey in the January 11-February 11 tournament.