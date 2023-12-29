Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Ivory Coast’s Manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, Injects Overseas Flair into AFCON Squad

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast, the tournament hosts, have unveiled a 27-man squad featuring a blend of international talent. French manager Jean-Louis Gasset’s selections include Borussia Dortmund’s striker Sebastien Haller, Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, and midfielders Ibrahim Sangare from Nottingham Forest, Seko Fofana of Al Nassr, and Franck Kessie of Al Ahli. Notably absent from the roster are Galatasary forward Wilfried Zaha and Beskitas defender Eric Bailly.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Elephants, drawn into Group A alongside Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea, present a formidable lineup. Goalkeepers Yahia Fofana, Charles Folly, and Badra Ali join a defensive lineup featuring players like Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, and Odilon Kossonou. The midfield is orchestrated by talents such as Idrissa Doumbia, Seko Fofana, and Franck Kessie. The forward line boasts international stars including Jonathan Bamba, Sébastien Haller, and Nicolas Pépé.

With an eye on a successful campaign, Ivory Coast’s diverse squad promises an exciting and competitive journey in the January 11-February 11 tournament.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Morocco’s Coach Regragui Aims to Shatter 47-Year African Cup Curse with Dynamic Squad
Next article
Burnley Forward Lyle Foster Excluded from South Africa’s AFCON 2024 Squad Despite Comeback
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Burnley Forward Lyle Foster Excluded from South Africa’s AFCON 2024 Squad Despite Comeback

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In a surprising move, Burnley forward Lyle Foster finds...

Morocco’s Coach Regragui Aims to Shatter 47-Year African Cup Curse with Dynamic Squad

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, aims to break the 47-year...

Nigeria’s Naira Faces Bleak 2024 Outlook with Record Depreciation and Lowest Reserves in Six Years

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigeria's naira faces a bleak outlook in 2024, set...

Police Set Up Special Squad To Address Plateau Attacks

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigeria Police Force has established a Special Operation...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burnley Forward Lyle Foster Excluded from South Africa’s AFCON 2024 Squad Despite Comeback

FootBall 0
In a surprising move, Burnley forward Lyle Foster finds...

Morocco’s Coach Regragui Aims to Shatter 47-Year African Cup Curse with Dynamic Squad

FootBall 0
Morocco's coach, Walid Regragui, aims to break the 47-year...

Nigeria’s Naira Faces Bleak 2024 Outlook with Record Depreciation and Lowest Reserves in Six Years

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's naira faces a bleak outlook in 2024, set...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com