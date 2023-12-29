Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

ISWAP blows up power transmission tower along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

December 29, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists, have reportedly destroyed another 330KVA high tension transmission line along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

This was disclosed on Thursday via a post on X by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad.

Zagazola said the incident occurred in the early hours of December 28, 2023, at about 0700hours, between Yanayakiri-Garin Kuturu in the Jakana general area.

According to him, the terrorists had vandalised two transmission towers around Katsaita village on December 21, causing failure of power supply parts of Borno and Yobe.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gov Makinde Declares Three Days Mourning In Oyo Over Death Of Akeredolu
Next article
Nigeria President Tinubu Host Super Falcons Striker, Asisat Oshoala in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Our Government Remains Committed To Rural Development, Says Nigeria VP Shettima

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 29,2023. Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday officially...

Take Charge, Mobilise Ondo People To Move State Forward, Tinubu Tells Aiyedatiwa

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Lagos...

25 Agencies, Ministries To Spend N85bn On Vehicles In 2024

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 29,2023. About N85 billion has been proposed to be...

Police Rescue Pregnant Woman From Kidnappers’ Den In Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Our Government Remains Committed To Rural Development, Says Nigeria VP Shettima

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 29,2023. Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday officially...

Take Charge, Mobilise Ondo People To Move State Forward, Tinubu Tells Aiyedatiwa

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening in Lagos...

25 Agencies, Ministries To Spend N85bn On Vehicles In 2024

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 29,2023. About N85 billion has been proposed to be...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com