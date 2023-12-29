ISWAP blows up power transmission tower along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

December 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists, have reportedly destroyed another 330KVA high tension transmission line along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway.

This was disclosed on Thursday via a post on X by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad.

Zagazola said the incident occurred in the early hours of December 28, 2023, at about 0700hours, between Yanayakiri-Garin Kuturu in the Jakana general area.

According to him, the terrorists had vandalised two transmission towers around Katsaita village on December 21, causing failure of power supply parts of Borno and Yobe.(www.naija247news.com).