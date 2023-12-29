Interfaith Dialogue and Religious Freedom: Fostering Harmony and Tolerance in Nigeria By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

Ambazonian rebels, hailing from Cameroon, launched a retaliatory strike on Balegete community in Cross River’s Obanliku Local Government Area following a clash with the Nigerian Army, as reported by Naija247news.

On December 5, 2023, these militants invaded Balegete, causing injuries among residents. The Nigerian Army and police intervened, resulting in the death of one militant. Subsequently, upon the withdrawal of Nigerian security forces, the Ambazonian rebels retaliated by killing the community’s traditional leader.

A letter, disclosed by Naija247news and written by Elder Kechie John E. to the Head of Local Government Administration in Obanliku council, detailed the rebels’ alleged kidnapping of the traditional leader and youths during the retaliatory assault. The captives were coerced into burying deceased militants. The attack also claimed the life of the traditional leader and displaced numerous residents.

Balegete, situated in the Becheve ward of Obanliku Local Government Area, shares its boundaries with the Republic of Cameroon to the east, Okwah and Bumaji in Boki Local Government Area to the southwest, and Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort to the north.

The Ambazonian rebels, advocating for sovereignty in southwest Cameroon, have not spared other Nigerian communities. Okwa, in Cross River State’s Boki Local Government Area, witnessed similar invasions, as reported by Naija247news. Located at the border with Southwest Cameroon within the Gorilla Protection Unit of the Okwangwo Division of the Cross River National Park, Okwa was occupied by rebels who abducted locals, killed a clan head, Chief Francis Okweshi, and committed various atrocities.

Victor Abang, a member of the House of Representatives for the Ikom/Boki federal constituency, confirmed the invasion of Okwa in a statement to Naija247news, emphasizing the threat these attacks pose to national security. He called for immediate measures to halt further incursions, expressing concern over the panic, threats, and restrictions imposed on locals in the affected areas.

The statement also highlighted the tragic execution of Chief Ogweshi Francis Ongwele in Belegette, underscoring the urgency to end such violence.