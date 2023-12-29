Gunmen attack Chris Uba’s convoy, kill two security operatives

December 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen last night attacked a convoy suspected to belong to self-styled godfather of Anambra politics, Chief Chris Uba.

According to a source, vehicles in the convoy were riddled with bullets, just as two police operatives attached to the politician were killed. It was also gathered that another politician and a chieftain of Labour Party, Mr Val Ozigbo, narrowly escaped the attack.

The source said: “We witnessed what happened. Chris Uba’s convoy ran into the men who were stationed at UGA junction, leading to a shootout.

“Uba was able to escape because he was riding in a bullet proof vehicle, but the policemen were not so lucky as they were killed.

“Val Ozigbo was coming back from Owerri with members of his family when he suddenly saw a convoy driving ferociously toward his own convoy, and attempting to edge him off the road. He quickly told his driver to clear off the road let the other convoy pass by.

“Shortly after they overtook Ozigbo, they ran into the gunmen at UGA junction who started shooting, and killed two policemen. Ozigbo who parked while the incident was happening, later learnt that the convoy that was attacked was that of Uba.”

It was learnt that the aim of the men was to kidnap the politician. Many people were said to have been injured, but it was not clear if anyone was kidnapped.

Meanwhile, police authorities in a press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said it has launched a manhunt for the attackers.

The release read: “Anambra State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring State and killed two Police Personnel on 28th December 2023 at about 18.30 hours (6.30 p.m.).

“The gang which disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission were jolted on seeing two armed Police officers approaching their direction. They opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.

Police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas celebrations promptly responded to the scene.

“It recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle. It also recovered an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain personnel.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who had declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all Officers and men in the Command commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State.

“He urged them not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State. (www.naija247news.com).