Budget & Fiscal Responsibility

Governor Otti Signs N567.2bn 2024 Budget

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has approved the N567.2 billion 2024 Appropriation Bill recently endorsed by the State House of Assembly.

Governor Otti emphasized that 84% of the budget is allocated to capital expenditure, aiming to propel the state from underdevelopment to progress.

He affirmed that funds borrowed for the budget will solely focus on infrastructure, fostering both foreign and local investment, securing the state, and paving the way for future development.

Otti praised the swift passage of the bill by the Speaker and Assembly members, highlighting the commitment to commence the 2024 budget on January 1st.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

