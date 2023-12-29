Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Gov Makinde Declares Three Days Mourning In Oyo Over Death Of Akeredolu

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 29,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Makinde made the declaration on Thursday.

Our correspondent recalls that Akeredolu’s death was announced on Wednesday.

Makinde also ordered that all flags at public offices in the state be flown at half mast for three days.

The governor made this declaration in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The statement read, “Oyo State governor and vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, ‘Seyi Makinde, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The governor, who gave this directive on Thursday, equally ordered that all flags at public offices in the state be flown at half mast for three days.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Johnny Drille welcomes first child with wife
Next article
ISWAP blows up power transmission tower along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria President Tinubu Host Super Falcons Striker, Asisat Oshoala in Lagos

Peters Anene, News Editor Peters Anene, News Editor -
Dec 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator...

ISWAP blows up power transmission tower along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Islamic State of West African...

Johnny Drille welcomes first child with wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Famous singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille welcomes...

Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. An 8-year-old boy, Ibrahim Muntaka Ibrahim,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria President Tinubu Host Super Falcons Striker, Asisat Oshoala in Lagos

Politics & Govt News 0
Dec 29,2023. President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator...

ISWAP blows up power transmission tower along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Islamic State of West African...

Johnny Drille welcomes first child with wife

Entertainment 0
December 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Famous singer-songwriter, Johnny Drille welcomes...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com