FG To Close Section Of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government is set to close the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs beginning from 11 am on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the emergency repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge,” the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha said in a Thursday statement.

Consequent to the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes:

1) Ojota – Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams Avenue – EKO bridge-Apogbon-CMS

2) Ojota- Ikorodu road- Jibowu – Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter bridge- CMS

3) Gbagada- Anthony- Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams – Eko bridge- Apogbon – CMS.

Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimize discomfort during this repair period, she said.

“While thanking the general public for their past cooperation & understanding, more is expected this time around,” the statement added.

The Third Mainland is Africa’s second-largest bridge, extending nearly 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) to link Lagos Island, the business heart of the city, with the mainland where most people live.

It was built in 1990 in Nigeria’s economic engine.