“Emeka Ike’s ex-wife lied” CIG President Felix Duke says as he slams actress Shan George for supporting the actor’s ex wife

December 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Felix Duke, the President of Creative Industry Group (CIG), has revealed that Emeka Ike knelt down in court to beg his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, not to divorce him.

Duke disclosed this while reacting to the recent drama surrounding the Nollywood actor’s crashed marriage.

He said he was involved in efforts to settle the marital crisis from the beginning, as Emeka had been his close friend before he got married.

Duke said he fixed up an appointment with the former couple before they went to court. The former couple met him in a hotel at Ogudu in Kosofe Local Government Area, Lagos State.

Duke said Suzanne Emma acted like everything was okay, but after she left, she went back into crisis with Emeka.

He pointed out that all his efforts to settle them didn’t work because Emma refused to accept his pleas, because she had made up her mind to leave the marriage for the reasons best known to her.

According to Duke, “When Emma took Emeka to court, I was there. I went to court with Emeka.

“Emeka truly loved this woman but I believe she never loved him the way he loved her. From day one before Emeka met Emma, I have been friends with him.

“When he met Emma, he called me and told me, that it was so many years ago. He said there is this girl I met and I would want you to meet her and he brought Emma and introduced her to me. I was at their marriage when they had Micheal (first child), I was at the naming, Emeka was also at my marriage so many years ago. So we have been friends.

“I can tell you what Emeka went through. He was depressed after Emma left him, crying every day. I pet him and sometimes weep with him when he is crying.

“We kept praying together and I told him one day you will find love and he asked me: are you sure I will ever find love and I assured him he would.

“I followed Emeka to court and the judge told two of them to go outside the courtroom and talk and see if they can reconcile, but if they can’t, then they come back in, and he declared his judgment.

“When the judge told them that; myself, Emeka Ike and his wife, went out, and Emeka knelt down right in my presence to beg Emma, I even joined Emeka to beg her, but she refused.”

Duke said that whatever Emeka had said, was the truth as he witnessed everything. He said that Emeka lost his established school, properties, and had to start his life from scratch to rise again.

“Emma abandoned the school to run down because she was already out of the marriage. Emeka did not know that she was out of the marriage. Emeka still thought that he had a wife in Emma,” he said.

On Emeka’s first son Michael, Duke expressed displeasure over his involvement in the case between his father and mother.

Duke said: “He will go on social media to insult his father. Tomorrow he will go and beg his father. How is he going to erase all the nonsense he already said on social media?

“He expects his father to forgive him and take him back after all these? His mother pushed him to go and say rubbish against his father. This is to show that Emma isn’t a good woman. Who will want to do this to her son?”

Duke also called out actress, Shan George for supporting Emma. Duke said that while the crisis lasted, people like her never tried to settle the matter.

He said: “Has she visited Emeka Ike and his wife in their home at Magodo or did she ever visit their school? How did she know that Emma did not do anything wrong to Emeka?

“How can one person that doesn’t know anything about this whole saga, just wake up and begin to talk, because she wants to trend?”(www.naija247news.com).