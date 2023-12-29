Menu
Burnley Forward Lyle Foster Excluded from South Africa’s AFCON 2024 Squad Despite Comeback

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a surprising move, Burnley forward Lyle Foster finds himself omitted from South Africa’s 2024 Africa Cup of Nations squad, despite making a recent return to Premier League action following a period of recovery from an undisclosed mental health issue.

Despite featuring in a Premier League clash against Liverpool, 23-year-old Foster won’t be donning the South African jersey for the upcoming tournament. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany’s advice to South Africa coach Hugo Broos played a pivotal role in this decision. Kompany expressed concerns about Foster’s readiness to undertake extensive travel at this stage of his recovery.

Adding to South Africa’s challenges, the absence of injured Strasbourg forward Lebo Mothiba, who sustained a knee injury in a French Ligue 1 match, further dampens their attacking options for Group E encounters against Mali, Namibia, and Tunisia in the Ivory Coast.

Notably, Foster and Mothiba are the sole South African representatives in the top five European leagues. Broos, the Belgian tactician with prior success coaching Cameroon to victory in 2017, has crafted a squad of 23 players, featuring six forwards, including Percy Tau, honored as the top Africa-based footballer at the recent CAF awards.

Despite the disappointment for some, the inclusion of seasoned wide attacker Themba Zwane, previously sidelined due to age considerations, adds an intriguing dynamic to the squad. South Africa’s preparation includes a warm-up match against Lesotho on January 10, and they will then embark on their AFCON journey in Abidjan on January 11.

The squad comprises goalkeepers Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Ronwen Williams, defenders Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, and more. Midfield talents such as Thabang Monare and forwards including Percy Tau and Evidence Makgopa complete the lineup for the continental showdown.

Ivory Coast’s Manager, Jean-Louis Gasset, Injects Overseas Flair into AFCON Squad
Emman Tochi
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

