Politics & Govt News

25 Agencies, Ministries To Spend N85bn On Vehicles In 2024

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Dec 29,2023.

About N85 billion has been proposed to be spent on vehicles by 12 federal government agencies and 13 ministries in 2024.

This is more than the N84.7bn budgets of Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi (N37.6bn), University College Hospital, Ibadan (N27.2bn) and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ife ( N19.9bn).

Naija247News reports that the Ministry of Education will spend N17.7bn on vehicles, Ministry of Defence N9.04bn, Presidency, N8.04bn, Ministry of Health: N7.4bn, Ministry of Police Affairs: N4.95bn, and Ministry of Interior: N4.50bn.

Others include Ministry of Justice: N4.43bn, Ministry of Works: N3.71bn, National Security Adviser: N2.56bn and Secretary to the Government of the Federation: N1.94bn.

Others are Ministry of Education headquarters: N6.92bn, State House HQ: N6.35bn, Police Formations & Com: N4.11bn, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): N3.63bn, Ministry of Works headquarters: N3.62bn. Nigerian Army: N3.18bn, Nigerian Immigration: N2.23bn, Directorate of State Security: N1.94bn, and Nigerian Railway Corp: N1.78bn.

Others are Ministry of Health HQ: N1.74bn, Ministry of Housing HQ: N1.66bn, Nigerian Airforce: N1.50bn, National Rural Elect Agency: N1.50bn, Ministry of Solid Minerals : N1.41bn, and Nigerian Navy: N1.35bn.(www.naija247news.com)

Police Rescue Pregnant Woman From Kidnappers’ Den In Ogun State
Take Charge, Mobilise Ondo People To Move State Forward, Tinubu Tells Aiyedatiwa
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

