Zamfara State Govt Shuts Down 11 Cattle Markets Amid Rising Banditry Concerns

Zamfara State has once again implemented the closure of eleven cattle markets in response to security concerns related to bandit activities.

The decision, announced by Commissioner for Information Munnir Haidara, stems from reports indicating that bandits utilize these markets to sell stolen cattle.

The affected markets include Tsafe and Bilbis in Tsafe local government, Jangebe in Talata-Mafara local government, Wuya in Anka local government, Magamin Diddi in Maradun local government, Galadi in Shinkafi local government, Mada in Gusau local government, and Sabon Birnin Danali, Kokiya, Chigama, and Nasarawar Godel in Birnin Magaji local government.

Haidara emphasizes the necessity of this measure, directing security agencies to ensure compliance and arrest violators. Citizens are urged to abide by the order and cooperate with the state government’s efforts to combat banditry.

The northwest and central regions of Nigeria have long faced security challenges from bandit militias, while northeastern Nigeria has grappled with a jihadist conflict.

Newly elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to attract more investment to address Nigeria’s persistent security issues.