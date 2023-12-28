Menu
UN Human Rights Chief Urges Swift Nigerian Govt’s Investigation into Plateau State Attacks

By: Naija247news

Date:

Date:

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk expressed deep concern on Thursday over the numerous attacks resulting in the deaths of over 150 individuals across several communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

Turk urged the Nigerian authorities to promptly, thoroughly, and independently investigate the incidents, in accordance with international human rights law, and ensure accountability through fair trials.

Recent armed terrorist attacks on approximately 17 communities during Christmas eve in Plateau State led to casualties, injuries, and extensive property damage.

While President Bola Tinubu has condemned the attacks and initiated an investigation, no arrests have been reported since the incident.

The United States, France, and the Nigerian public have collectively called for an immediate, comprehensive, and independent inquiry to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice is served.

OPEC faces declining demand and shrinking market share in early 2024
Afenifere Mourns Late Ondo Governor, Sees Amotekun Establishment As Legacy
